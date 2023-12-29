Name researcher - Emma and Noah are the most popular children's names in the southwest in 2023

Emma and Noah - these were parents' favorite names for their children in the southwest in 2023. They top the ranking compiled by amateur name researcher Knud Bielefeld and published by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. This means that after two years, there has been a change at the top of the most popular girls' names.

Last year, Sophia topped the list in Baden-Württemberg and in 2021 in a ranking for the whole of southern Germany. Noah was also the regional leader in 2022.

According to Bielefeld, Emma is followed by Sophia, Emilia, Hannah and Lina as the most popular girls' names in the south-west. After Noah, the top five boys' names are Luca, Matteo, Leon and Louis. Parents in Baden-Württemberg name their children Dea, Diego, Esila, Gioia, Lars and Lorik much more frequently than in other German states.

As a nationwide trend, the hobby researcher observes that there are more and more unisex names. According to Bielefeld, he recorded more than 280,000 birth registrations from all over Germany for the year 2023. This corresponds to around 40 percent of babies born in Germany. The analysis is based on data from registry offices and maternity clinics in 412 cities. It has published the rankings of first names since 2006.

The Gesellschaft für Deutsche Sprache (Society for the German Language) also publishes similar statistics, which according to its own figures include around 90 percent of all data from registry offices - but later than Knud Bielefeld.

Source: www.stern.de