Eminent handball player Wolff is quite fond of pressure-filled situations.

The handball season in the Bundesliga starts just a few weeks after Germany's thrilling silver medal at the Olympics. The spotlight is heavily on Andreas Wolff, who's making his comeback to THW Kiel after five years abroad. Can he clinch the title this time around? The 33-year-old is eager to take on the challenge.

All eyes will be on Wolff's performance as he returns to the Bundesliga stage on Thursday evening. Will the German national team's goalkeeper reclaim his feared 'keeper-octopus' form when he steps up against Rhein-Neckar Löwen? Adding to the drama, Wolff will be facing off against DHB playmaker Juri Knorr, who is preparing for his last Bundesliga season before his move to Aalborg.

Wolff has been relatively silent in the public sphere recently, preferring to let his actions speak. He's determined to make amends for his three not-so-stellar years (2016-2019), where he managed to secure two cup victories but missed out on championship titles. Now, the zebras of Kiel look up to him as their main man. Wolff's primary goal: to bag the German championship, a title he hasn't yet achieved in his illustrious career.

Leverage Olympic success

THW Kiel is counting on its star transfer to deliver results. Unlike his first stint at THW, where he often found himself playing second fiddle to Niklas Landin and failing to consistently perform at his best, Wolff is now expected to serve as the team's cornerstone. The newfound status as the clear-cut number one should boost his confidence.

The northern Germans' main objective is to make a strong start to the season, avoiding the disastrous opening five defeats in the first 12 games that marred their previous campaign, resulting in a fourth-place finish and the first title-less season since 2018. The frustration that followed at the record-breaking champion's abode pushed Wolff's desire to do better even further.

Wolff is well aware of the challenges ahead. "I thrive under the pressure that comes with playing at THW Kiel and in the world's strongest league," he commented after signing his contract until 2028. "Competing against the best in every game will only make me stronger."

Alfred Gislason, the national coach with a glorious past in Kiel, is thrilled about Wolff's return, calling him a "super signing" for a position "that's incredibly important." If Wolff brings his A-game, the sought-after title duel between defending champion SC Magdeburg and SG Flensburg-Handewitt might turn into a three-way battle.

