Emilia and Noah remain the most popular NRW first names

Emilia and Noah remain the most popular first names for babies in North Rhine-Westphalia, according to expert Knud Bielefeld. This is the result of a ranking by the amateur name researcher for the year 2023, which was published on Friday in Ahrensburg (Schleswig-Holstein). The two names are now in their fourth year at the top in NRW. They once replaced Mia and Ben.

However, there have been shifts in the top ten baby names behind the two frontrunners. For boys, Mohammed is now in fourth place, having been in 13th place last year. Luca also made a leap forward and is now in ninth place (previous year: 15th place). Mila moved up from ninth to second place among the girls.

Bielefeld's evaluation is based on sources from 412 cities. 63% of the data comes from registry offices and 37% from maternity clinics. For the year 2023, he recorded more than 280,000 birth registrations from all over Germany, according to the amateur name researcher. That is around 40 percent of all babies born in Germany.

The Gesellschaft für Deutsche Sprache (German Language Society) also publishes similar first name statistics with around 90 percent of all data from the registry offices - but later than Knud Bielefeld.

