Name researcher - Emilia and Noah are the most popular baby first names in 2023

According to statistics compiled by name researcher Knud Bielefeld, Emilia and Noah were the most popular first names for babies nationwide this year. The girl's first name Emilia also tops the name researcher's hit list in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. According to the survey, Noah is also particularly popular in Saarland - followed by Elias and Matteo - while Theo is the most popular boys' first name in Rhineland-Palatinate. It is followed by Noah and Matteo. For girls' first names, Sophia and Emma were in second and third place in Rhineland-Palatinate, followed by Ella and Sophia in Saarland.

In 2022, Emilia and Noah were already in first place in the name researcher's hit list, which, according to its own data, has evaluated around 280,000 birth registrations from all over Germany. This is around 40 percent of all newborn babies. 63 percent of the data comes from registry offices, 37 percent from maternity clinics.

Knud Bielefeld has published rankings of the most common first names since 2005. The name researcher also determines the most popular middle names. Sophie and Alexander are in the lead here.

