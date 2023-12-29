Name researcher - Emilia and Noah are Hesse's most popular baby names

Emilia and Noah were the most popular first names for newborn babies in Hesse in 2023. This is according to statistics published on Friday by name researcher Knud Bielefeld. The two names also top the nationwide hit list of the name researcher, who says he has evaluated more than 280,000 birth registrations from all over Germany this year. This corresponds to around 40 percent of all newborns. 63 percent of the data comes from registry offices, the remaining 37 percent from maternity clinics.

Sophia and Emma were the second and third most popular first names for girls in Hesse, while the names Theo and Emil were particularly popular for boys after Noah in first place.

Knud Bielefeld has regularly published a ranking of the most popular baby names of the year since 2005. The name researcher also compiles a hit list of the most popular second names. Here, Sophie and Alexander are at the top of the list nationwide.

Source: www.stern.de