First name expert - Emilia and Matteo top the hit list of the most popular names

Emilia and Matteo were the most popular first names for newborns in Berlin and Brandenburg in 2023, according to a ranking list. They top the list, which is compiled annually by first name expert Knud Bielefeld. They were followed by Mia and Mila and Mohammed and Liam in second and third place.

According to name researcher Knud Bielefeld, he recorded more than 280,000 birth registrations from clinics and registry offices throughout Germany for the year 2023. This corresponds to around 40 percent of all babies. The analysis is based on sources from 412 cities. There is a maternity clinic in 456 cities.

The other names on the first name hit list for Berlin and Brandenburg in 2023 from fourth place: Charlotte, Sophia, Emma, Hannah, Mathilda, Ella and Lilly as well as Oskar, Noah, Finn, Emil, Luca, Elias and Henry.

In the nationwide first name statistics, Emilia, Emma, Sophia, Hannah, Mia, Ella, Mila, Lina, Lia and Leni are at the top of the list for girls. For the boys, it is Noah, Matteo, Elias, Leon, Paul, Theo, Luca, Finn, Liam and Emil.

Bielefeld has been publishing the rankings of first names since 2006. The Gesellschaft für Deutsche Sprache also publishes similar statistics - albeit with around 90 percent of all data from the registry offices, according to its own information.

