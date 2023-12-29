Name researcher - Emil and Emilia are the most popular baby names in Saxony

Emil and Emilia were the most popular first names in Saxony this year. This is according to the ranking by amateur name researcher Knud Bielefeld, which was published on Friday. This means that there was a change at the top of the top ten for both newborn boys and girls in Saxony. Last year, Hannah and Matteo were at the top of the statistics.

Among the boys, Matteo, Oskar, Theo, Henry, Noah, Finn, Karl, Paul and Luca took the other places. For the girls, it was Emma, Hannah, Mia, Frieda, Mathilda, Ella, Ida, Clara and Sophia.

Parents in Saxony deviated to some extent from the national trend when choosing names for their children. Emilia was also the most popular name for girls in Germany, followed by Emma, Sophia, Hannah and Mia. However, Emil, the most frequently chosen name for boys in Saxony, only made it to tenth place in the national ranking. It was followed by Noah, Matteo, Elias, Leon and Paul.

Hobby name researcher Bielefeld says he has recorded more than 280,000 birth registrations from all over Germany for the year 2023. That is around 40 percent of all babies born in Germany. The analysis is based on sources from 412 cities - either registry offices or maternity clinics.

Bielefeld has been publishing the rankings of first names since 2006. The Society for the German Language also publishes similar statistics - albeit with around 90 percent of all data from the registry offices, according to its own figures.

Source: www.stern.de