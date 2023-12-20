Wuppertal - Emigrant discovered dead in cell

The emigrant from Solingen sentenced to twelve years in prison has been discovered dead in his cell. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Wuppertal on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old had already been discovered dead in his single cell in the prison in Wuppertal on Sunday. The circumstances indicated a suicide by suffocation. The authorities initiated a death investigation.

Last Thursday, the 64-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter for strangling his ex-girlfriend and throwing her body into a canal in the Netherlands.

The man from Solingen is said to have killed the 57-year-old from Poland because she was standing in the way of his dream of emigrating to Spain. In order to finance a life in the sunny south, the German had sold his house. However, his ex-girlfriend did not want to emigrate and did not want to move out of the house.

After the buyers threatened to withdraw from the purchase contract because of this, the Solingen man strangled the 57-year-old to death in September 2021, the court was convinced.

Police PM on the case

Source: www.stern.de