Emerging agriculturalists harboring lofty ambitions

 
3 min read
Andreas Bauer and his companion Lisa-Marie enthusiastically explore along the pond trail.
On the "Farmer Wants a Wife" farm events, most attendants stick to a set routine. You've got plenty of flirting and smooching happening. But Up in magnificent Upper Bavaria, it seems Cupid's running out of ammo.

The agricultural festivities are in full swing. The initial meetings have sparked connections, and some relationships are already in high gear. Leading the pack are young farmer Yannick and elderly caregiver Michelle. These two can't keep their eyes off each other. Whether they're taking a stroll with the donkey herd, tackling challenging forest tasks, or going on an evening moped ride, Yannick and Michelle are inseparable.

The farmhand even admits to an unusual breakfast choice: "I even indulge in liverwurst or a meat roll in the morning!", Michelle shares. Yannick's eyes widen in surprise. It's obvious that the elderly caregiver has a soft spot for her young farmer with "dream man" potential. Yannick is more than happy to return the affection and plants his first smooch on Michelle's cheek.

From Explanations to Flirting

Things are also going swimmingly for horse trainer Jenny and East Frisian Sweer. A day filled with farm work, a bit of pedalo fun, and swimming ends with a vegan dinner surprise for Jenny's farm guest. The dedicated meat-eater not only gives it a try but raves after taking the last bite: "That's actually quite delicious!", the 61-year-old admits. And as a reward, he gets a trio of smooches on the lips. Wine producer and farmer Martin and his farm lady Rebecca could be at the same stage, if it weren't for Martin's still somewhat reserved demeanor. "He's a bit like a little agricultural professor who loves to explain everything in detail", shares Rebecca. But the farm lady is eager for more: "I wish he were less of an explainer and more of a flirt", sighs the passionate jogger at 40.

Progress is happening a little more gradually for farmer Andreas and farm lady Lisa-Marie, farm couple Konny and Marcel, and organic milk farmer Manfred and Susanne. During a fancy convertible ride to a pond, followed by a picnic, farmer Andreas and farm lady Lisa-Marie share a moment. "I've got a good feeling about your life so far", admits the 31-year-old. Seconds later, they share their first kiss. Farmer Konny impresses Doris with his chicken and egg knowledge, while Marcel wins Jasmine's heart with a herd of water buffaloes: "I just feel so great around you! I've already fallen for you!", Jasmine confesses in Marcel's ear.

Tears in Upper Bavaria

Organic milk farmer Manfred and farm maiden Susanne are the lone exceptions to the lovebirds' club. The sturdy farmer goes out of his way to prove his feelings for Susanne at every opportunity. "Susanne is fully on board and has a lot of talent!", the Bavarian gushes. Susanne's talent is tractor driving. Her 39-year-old self shows she's not afraid of machinery. After a satisfying field salad tasting ("Healthy eating is very important to me") and an intense hike, the schnitzel-lover expresses his feelings: "I've fallen for you!". Susanne seems a little tense. And there's a reason. Deep down in Susanne's heart, things are looking a little different: "I don't want to pretend feelings I don't have," Susanne sobs. Both are heartbroken. They hug, tears flow. The sight is enough to make you shake your head in disbelief. While love is blooming on all the other farms, the violins are being packed away at milk farmer Manfred's farm.

Despite the romantic atmosphere, the television show's viewers are left wondering if love will blossom for organic milk farmer Manfred and farm maiden Susanne. Their connection seems to be facing challenges, as evidenced by Susanne's tearful confession. Meanwhile, Yannick and Michelle continue to bond over their shared activities on the farm, proving that the magic of love can be found even on the "Farmer Wants a Wife" ranch.

