Emergency services still under enormous pressure due to flooding

Due to the tense flood situation, emergency services in Bremen are still under pressure. In Borgfeld, for example, the fire department, police and aid organizations have been in continuous operation since the early morning of Boxing Day, the Ministry of the Interior announced on Thursday...

Overview of a flood area (photo taken with a drone). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
In the district of Timmersloh, water was standing on the dykes. Roads and fields are flooded. According to the Department of the Interior, measures have already had to be taken several times to secure the dykes.

Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer (SPD) said in a statement: "Including the storm surge before Christmas, the entire flooding situation has been going on for a week now. The longer something like this lasts, the more critical it becomes, because huge masses of water are pressing on the softened dykes." There should be no storm surge and further continuous rain. "Then we would have a massive problem." The Ministry of the Interior also stated that the flood situation would continue for many days according to current forecasts.

