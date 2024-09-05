- Emergency rescuers save individuals from a watercraft used for sports activities

An pleasure boat with two individuals aboard encountered trouble on the Rhine close to Biblis during the evening of Wednesday. The 70-year-old pilot of the vessel declared that the boat was now unsafe due to water entering and engine malfunction, resulting in its drifting on the Rhine, according to the authorities. Speedy action from the fire department and the Gernsheim maritime police managed to anchor the drifting boat before it was too late and tow it to a nearby port. Lucky for them, the two passengers were unharmed and only experienced a brief moment of fear.

The authorities arranged for urgent shipping of necessary parts to repair the engine malfunction, hoping to get the boat back in operation soon. Due to the boat's situation, the passengers were advised to arrange for alternative shipping methods to reach their destination.

Read also: