Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsEmergencyOperational forceShippingFederal PoliceSchleswig-HolsteinLower SaxonySailing yachtHeligoland

Emergency on sailing yacht off Heligoland

A man falls ill on a sailing yacht off the island of Heligoland. The rescue operation proves difficult due to the weather.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
A sick sailor has to be rescued off the island of Heligoland.
A sick sailor has to be rescued off the island of Heligoland.

Sick sailor in distress - Emergency on sailing yacht off Heligoland

Enforcement teams rescued a sick sailor from a yacht northwest of the island Helgoland. An enforcement vessel of the Federal Police received a distress call from the yacht early in the morning, the officers reported. The man complained of severe chest pains. An Italian cruise ship in the vicinity was also involved in the operation. Its doctor was supposed to transfer to the sailing yacht. However, this was initially not possible due to the weather conditions.

The Federal Police enforcement teams eventually managed to bring the doctor aboard the cruise ship using a control boat and transported him, along with two paramedics, to the sailing yacht. They managed to stabilize the sailor and bring him onto the Federal Police vessel. From there, a helicopter flew him to a hospital in Schleswig-Holstein. According to the Federal Police, the sailor is reportedly in a stable condition.

The sailor's distress call prompted an immediate operational response from the Federal Police's maritime force. Despite unfavorable shipping conditions, the operation to transport the Italian doctor to the sailing yacht was escalated to an emergency situation. Located in Lower Saxony, the nearest hospital received the sailor once he was safely on land after sailing yacht voyaging near Heligoland.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public