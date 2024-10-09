Emergency medical responders need to tend to eighteen individuals at the Stuttgart Opera.

Despite the clear warnings and an age restriction of 18, a contemporary and graphic opera performance in Stuttgart has had some impact on more sensitive spectators. At the initial showings of Florentina Holzinger's "Sacred", the visitor service had to handle a total of 18 distressed individuals, who complained of feeling unwell, according to Sebastian Ebling, the spokesperson of the state opera. In three instances, medical help was required.

With her provocative exhibitions of female bodies, her incorporation of intense stunts, and her lack of reticence when it comes to vulgarity, Holzinger has been stirring up the theater world for years now. In "Sacred", she boldly portrays lesbian love on stage, mocks Christian rituals, and criticizes the sexual suppression of women.

Spirituality, sexuality, along with critique of religion and a critical examination of religious and societal violence, are at the heart of the performance, as the state opera informs us. "Transcending boundaries and doing so joyously has always been an essential aspect of the arts," the opera quotes its intendant, Viktor Schoner.

Five more performances set to take place

However, the opera makes it abundantly clear on its website that the performance of the controversial Austrian performance artist features explicit sexual acts, as well as depictions and descriptions of sexual violence. Real blood, fake blood, piercings, and injuries are all part of the show, as are stroboscopic effects, intense volume levels, and incense.

The opera encourages those who are "daring in their search for new theatrical experiences" to attend the performance, as per its website. However, Ebling emphasizes that performance art is "not simulated, but authentic." In light of the sexual violence depicted in "Sacred", the opera explicitly warns against potential retraumatization.

According to Ebling, no changes will be made to the upcoming five performances of "Sacred". Nausea and fainting have been recurring issues, he says. The premiere received rave reviews. He believes that those in the audience were "well aware of what they were signing up for."

Before Stuttgart, the production was staged in Schwerin. No medical interventions were reported at the debut performance there, at the end of May. Two performances are planned at the Berlin Volksbühne in November - they are already sold out. In Stuttgart, however, tickets are still available.

