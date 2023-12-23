Should I, may I or must I? Many people are unsure when they can call the emergency services on 112 - with negative consequences: On the one hand, emergency doctors are increasingly being called to patients who could have been helped by their GP. However, ignorance also means that vulnerable patients may wait too long before contacting the emergency services. This is critical, as every minute counts in an emergency.

As a general rule, an emergency doctor should be called if the patient's life is in danger, explains Professor Peter Sefrin, a doctor at the German Red Cross(DRK). This is always the case if the patient's "vital functions" are disturbed or have failed - "i.e. consciousness, breathing or circulation".

However, it is often difficult for the layperson to judge when a person's life is in acute danger and the emergency doctor needs to be called. Our overview provides an initial guide:

Consciousness

"There is a loss of consciousness if the patient no longer responds to speech or pain stimuli and the body has gone limp," explains Peter Sefrin. "If the patient is no longer moving, this is a sign of unconsciousness. This condition is particularly dangerous. If the patient is lying on their back, their tongue falls back and obstructs the airways. Foreign bodies such as stomach contents or blood can also enter the lungs. There is a risk of respiratory arrest, which can lead to the patient's death."

Breathing

"In emergency medicine, we distinguish between two different critical conditions: respiratory failure and respiratory arrest. Respiratory failure is when the patient is breathing too slowly and is not getting enough oxygen. Breathing too quickly is also problematic: it leads to a drop in carbon dioxide in the body. Breathing can also be obstructed by foreign bodies. If the patient breathes in and makes a whistling sound, it is highly likely that a foreign body has entered the lungs or there is swelling in the airways. A wheezing sound when exhaling usually indicates an asthma attack. These symptoms are easy to recognize, even for a layperson."

Circulation

"A circulatory disorder occurs when the blood pressure is too high or too low. Very low blood pressure indicates shock: The patient is extremely pale, beads of sweat form on the face and may turn bluish in color. Extremely high blood pressure is indicated by a bright red face and can lead to a stroke . Many diseases can lead to sudden circulatory arrest. The pulse can then no longer be felt."

Paralysis

"Sudden par alysis almost always indicates a stroke. The paralysis can affect a foot, a hand or an entire half of the body. The disorder can also affect the face: It appears crooked, the corner of the mouth droops, the eyelid is closed on one side. Speech is slurred and visual disturbances may occur."

Severe pain

"Not every pain is automatically a case for the emergency doctor. 112 should only be called if the pain occurs suddenly and is severe. A layperson would say: unbearable pain. It does not matter where the pain occurs. Severe, acute headaches can indicate bleeding in the brain. Acute pain in the chest area can indicate a heart attack, and pain in the abdominal area that is almost unbe arable can indicate a thrombosis in the intestinal loops. If, on the other hand, the pain gradually increases and intensifies over the course of a few days, it is not usually an acute emergency. However, the symptoms should be clarified promptly by your family doctor or with the help of the on-call medical service (116 117)."

Severe bleeding

"Bleeding is always a case for the emergency doctor if the patient loses a lot of blood and develops circulatory problems. Young patients are a special case: they are able to compensate for major blood loss over a longer period of time without developing circulatory problems. In this case, attention must be paid to the amount of blood lost: From a quantity of more than 500 milliliters, it becomes critical. In principle, it is important to call the emergency services once too often rather than once too seldom in the event of severe blood loss. The same applies to hemoptysis, when large quantities of blood are lost."

Sick people who are not in acute danger of dying can also contact the medical on-call service. It can be reached on 116 117 (nationwide, without area code) and deals with patients who need help outside of medical consultation hours.

Source: www.stern.de