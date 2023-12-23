Railroad - Emergency doctor at Harburg station: traffic disruption

Hamburg Harburg station was closed early on Saturday morning due to an accident involving an emergency doctor. This led to massive delays and train cancellations on regional and long-distance services, particularly on the routes heading south, according to a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson on Saturday morning. A service with replacement buses was also temporarily set up. Although the closure has not yet been announced as over, this is expected to happen shortly, the statement continued. The backlog could cause delays for some time to come.

Source: www.stern.de