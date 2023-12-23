Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsemergency medical servicesaccidentsmalfunctiongerman railroadrailroadrailroad stationharburglower saxonytraffichanoverhamburg

Emergency doctor at Harburg station: traffic disruption

Hamburg Harburg station was closed early on Saturday morning due to an accident involving an emergency doctor. This led to massive delays and train cancellations on regional and long-distance services, particularly on the routes heading south, according to a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson on...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
A display indicates a train failure. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A display indicates a train failure. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Railroad - Emergency doctor at Harburg station: traffic disruption

Hamburg Harburg station was closed early on Saturday morning due to an accident involving an emergency doctor. This led to massive delays and train cancellations on regional and long-distance services, particularly on the routes heading south, according to a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson on Saturday morning. A service with replacement buses was also temporarily set up. Although the closure has not yet been announced as over, this is expected to happen shortly, the statement continued. The backlog could cause delays for some time to come.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public