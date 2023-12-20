District of Gifhorn - Emergency accommodation planned for up to 450 refugees

In order to create additional space for the accommodation of refugees, the State Reception Authority (LAB) in Lower Saxony is planning emergency accommodation in the municipality of Ehra-Lessien in the district of Gifhorn. This was announced by the district on Wednesday evening. District administrator Tobias Heilmann (SPD) had previously wanted to clarify his administration's position on the plans of the state reception authority at a public council meeting of the municipality.

According to the district, a former barracks in the Lessien district is to be temporarily used as emergency accommodation for up to 450 refugees from spring 2024 after it has been refurbished. Existing facilities of the state reception authority are to be relieved in this way. The barracks have already been used as a reserve property for years. Parts of the site have been sublet to the district - a communal accommodation facility for refugees has already been set up there.

In a statement, District Administrator Heilmann responded to the fears of residents in Ehra-Lessien. "I take the criticism and the associated fears and concerns of the citizens about the plans very seriously," said the SPD politician. The district has a responsibility to work constructively with the LAB. However, planning must also consider those affected locally.

The number of refugees seeking asylum in Lower Saxony has risen recently. According to earlier figures from the state reception authority, 27,403 asylum seekers had registered throughout the state by the beginning of December - compared to 20,401 in the previous year. In response, the state recently increased the number of places in initial reception facilities to around 15,000.

