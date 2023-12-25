People - Emerald Fennell on her Oscar win: "Like a dream"

Director and actress Emerald Fennell (38) describes her Oscar win as surreal. "Honestly, it felt like an incredible dream," she told the news agency dpa. Fennell won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her debut film "Promising Young Woman" in 2021. She is also known as an actress, for example from the series "The Crown", where she played the younger Camilla Parker Bowles.

Now her second film as a director is being released, "Saltburn". In it, Fennell tells the story of a young man who infiltrates British high society and becomes increasingly obsessive in the process. The protagonist is played by Barry Keoghan.

"I had a very young child and was pregnant when it all happened," she said, describing the time of the 2021 Oscars. What was particularly great about the award was that it enabled her to tackle her next film as a director. "Because more than anything, I love making things with people, working with people. When the response was so overwhelming, it meant that I was going to be able to make another (movie). That was so exciting, and it had taken me so long to make Promising Young Woman, I wanted it for so long. So yeah, it was fantastic."

Source: www.stern.de