NBA - Embiid shines in 76ers win over Toronto

National basketball player Dennis Schröder has suffered another defeat with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. The team lost 111:121 (58:61) at the Philadelphia 76ers. Schröder finished with six points and six assists as well as two steals on a poor shooting performance.

At the other end of the court, three players stood out for Philadelphia. Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid scored a combined 97 points and each scored more than 30. That had only happened once before in the history of the franchise in 1961, when the team was still called the Syracuse Nationals.

Impressive Embiid

Embiid, last season's Most Valuable Player, also scored more than 30 points and grabbed more than ten rebounds for the 13th game in a row. There has not been such a long streak in the best basketball league in the world for just over 50 years.

While the 76ers are clearly on course for the play-offs with a record of 20:8 wins, the Toronto Raptors (11:17) are currently not even in one of the four places for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks lost 96-122 at the Houston Rockets without their injured stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as well as Maxi Kleber, who has been missing for some time. The Golden State Warriors, who got off to a weak start to the season, secured their fourth win in a row with a 129:118 victory over the Washington Wizards.

