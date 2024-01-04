Elvis Presley returns to the stage with AI

The hearts of rock 'n' roll fans will soon be beating faster again. A British production company wants to bring music legend Elvis Presley back on stage in London with the help of artificial intelligence. Three other cities can also look forward to this.

A new show in London is set to bring the 'King of Rock'n'Roll' back to life this year - 47 years after his death. According to the organizers of "Elvis Evolution", the late music legend will be brought back to the stage with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). The show is set to take place in November at an as yet unnamed venue in central London.

It is a "next-generation tribute", explained Andrew McGuinness, head of the British company Layered Reality, which has put together the show using AI, holograms and live theater effects, among other things. "Elvis continues to have superstar status around the world and people no longer want to just sit and passively receive entertainment - they want to be a part of it."

The production company's announcement, which came shortly before the music legend's 89th birthday on January 8, is likely to set the hearts of Elvis fans around the world racing. Once again, fans will have the opportunity to shake their hips to "Jailhouse Rock" at a live show - in London, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

Exclusive image and video material from Elvis' estate

According to Layered Reality, it has signed a multi-million euro contract for the show with the Authentic Brands Group, which manages the music legend's estate. This gave the company access to thousands of personal photos and the King's home video archive to create "unprecedented" performances. The British production company is thus promising the "world's first immersive Elvis experience".

The show will allow viewers to experience Elvis' rise to worldwide music icon status and his cultural significance in the 1950s and 1960s "up close and personal". During his career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, three of which he won, including for Lifetime Achievement. He sold more than a billion records worldwide and is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, also starring in 33 films and making numerous television appearances. Elvis died on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

The project follows in the footsteps of "ABBA Voyage", in which life-size avatars of the Swedish pop stars performed as their 1979 human originals in a specially built arena in east London last year. As the Bloomberg news agency reported last September, more than 1.5 million tickets were sold and the show generated more than 150 million dollars.

Source: www.ntv.de