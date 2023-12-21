Bundesliga 2 - Elversberg starts training again on January 2

SV Elversberg will begin preparations for the second half of the Bundesliga 2 season on January 2. The club made the announcement on Thursday. The promoted team finished the first half of the season in ninth place in the table with 24 points under the direction of coach Horst Steffen.

After a week of preparation in Saarland, SVE will travel to Malaga for a winter training camp from January 8-15. There, the promoted team will play a test match against the Austrian first division team and 17-time champions Red Bull Salzburg on January 13. Elversberg will host Hannover 96 on January 20 to kick off the second half of the season.

