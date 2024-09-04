- Elton John is struggling with vision issues due to a severe eye ailment.

Renowned pop artist Elton John is currently dealing with partial vision loss in one of his eyes due to a severe eye issue that happened during the summer. At 77 years old, he shared this news on Instagram, mentioning that his recovery is progressing but it's a slow and tedious process. Full vision restoration for the affected eye is expected to take some time. He expressed gratitude towards the "exceptional medical team," nursing staff, and his family for their unwavering help and support. The reason behind the infection wasn't disclosed.

John receives an abundance of well-wishers

John's Instagram post was bombarded with heartfelt messages, including some from notable figures. Singer Chappell Roan wrote, "We adore you." Fashion icon Donatella Versace wished him a swift recuperation, saying, "I'm sending you an abundance of love, Elton. Get better soon," while actress Rosanna Arquette and former supermodel Linda Evangelista also left encouraging comments.

The veteran musician had retired from touring last year, marking the end of his extensive "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. This tour, which started in 2018, was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a hip injury resulting from a fall in 2021. Throughout the tour, the two-time Oscar and multiple Grammy winner had announced his intention to reduce his workload to spend more time with his husband David Furnish and their two children. In total, he performed over 300 shows across the US, Europe, and Australia.

