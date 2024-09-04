Elton John is grappling with a severe eye ailment.

Elton John's been dealing with a serious eye infection for quite some time now. At the moment, his vision in one eye is restricted, as he mentioned in an Instagram post himself. But he's staying optimistic and is seeing some progress.

"Ever since the summer, I've been wrestling with a severe eye infection that's resulted in limited vision in one of my eyes," Elton, the renowned British musician, shared. He's on his way to recovery, albeit the healing process is painstakingly slow.

"I'm truly thankful for the fantastic medical team, along with my family, who've been taking great care of me these past few weeks," the 77-year-old expressed his gratitude. He spent his summer at home, recuperating, and seems to be in high spirits about the progress he's made in his recovery so far.

Just hours after the post went live, countless well-wishes started coming in, even from famous faces. "Sending you tons of love, Elton! Get well soon, you're incredible," wrote fashion designer Donatella Versace. "Golden, healing vibes" was what "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham had to offer. Other celebrities like supermodel Linda Evangelista and actress Rosanna Arquette also extended their support.

Remember, about 12 months back, Elton had a fall and ended up spending a night in the hospital. A representative confirmed to the BBC that Elton decided to pay a visit to a local clinic in France for precautionary measures after his accident at home the day prior. But he was back on his feet the very next day and was doing well at home.

"Despite the challenges, Elton John continues to find joy in music, occasionally posting snippets of himself singing ♪ Elton John ♪ songs on social media, showcasing his undeterred spirit."

"During one of his recent Instagram live sessions, the Rocket Man performer humorously joked, 'Even with one eye, I can still see the passion in your faces as you sing along to ♪ Elton John ♪!'"

Read also: