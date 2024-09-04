- Elton John is dealing with vision issues due to a serious eye infection.

Pop sensation Elton John is currently dealing with partial vision loss in one of his eyes after experiencing a severe eye ailment during the summer. The iconic 77-year-old performer broke the news on Instagram, expressing his optimism about recovery but highlighting that the journey will be lengthy, and it may take some time for the affected eye to restore its full visual capabilities. Elton expressed gratitude towards the "extraordinary team" of medical professionals, nurses, and his family for their unwavering support. He chose not to disclose the underlying cause of the ailment.

Elton's Instagram post was inundated with well wishes, including messages from notable figures. Singer Chappell Roan wrote, "We adore you," while fashion designer Donatella Versace expressed hopes for a swift recovery, adding, "Sending you truckloads of love, Elton." Actress Rosanna Arquette and former model Linda Evangelista also left heartfelt messages.

Elton had announced his retirement from touring in 2022, marking the end of his multi-year "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. This tour, which commenced in 2018, faced numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a hip injury sustained from a fall in 2021. In total, Elton performed over 300 shows across the US, Europe, and Australia. During this tour, the double Oscar and multiple Grammy winner had expressed his intention to retire, aiming to spend more time with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons.

Elton John's fans and supporters from around the world extended their well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery following his announcement of partial vision loss.

