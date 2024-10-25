Elon Musk's political action committee grants $1 million awards to two enrolled voters, disregarding the Department of Justice's advisory notice.

Following recent developments, the pro-Trump supportive organization, headed by elites, released their initial rewards after it was disclosed that the Justice Department had penned a missive to the group, potentially suggesting that their daily draws might breach federal laws prohibiting payment for voter registrations.

Musk, the head honcho of Tesla and the wealthiest person on earth, initiated the giveaway on a Saturday. Winners were unveiled each day, until Wednesday, at which point no announcement was made. However, two winners were disclosed on Thursday via X, the digital platform that Musk commands.

The group hasn't offered any public explanation for this apparent hiatus on Wednesday, and a representative from the group declined to comment on the matter. The timing of Musk's receipt of the Justice Department's communication is also unclear.

Concerns emerged promptly from neutral election law analysts after Musk revealed his initiative at a pro-Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

To secure a $1 million prize, individuals needed to endorse the principles of free speech and the right to bear arms. However, the fine print on the organization's website specified that only registered voters in seven pivotal states could partake in the endorsement, sparking apprehensions from experts regarding potential illegality.

These problematic stipulations have not seen any changes as of Thursday evening and remain visible on the organization's website.

Federal law stipulates that anyone involved in paying or offering remuneration for registration or casting votes faces legal repercussions.

Legal experts previously expressed their belief that the primary issue with Musk's scheme was spurring voter registration as a prerequisite to participate in the draw. Such problems could be circumvented if the draw was accessible to every American, regardless of registration status.

Responding to claims that Musk was financing the registration of Republicans, the tech billionaire asserted that victors could belong to any, or no, political faction, and registration wasn't necessarily obligatory. Musk has also chastised Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat and prior state attorney general, for questioning the legality of the draw.

Federal records revealed that Musk had channelled nearly $119 million – over $44 million of which was in October – to America PAC, the group he co-founded with the aim of reelecting Trump. Musk expressed hope that the draw would fuel registration among Trump voters. Recently, he embarked on a campaign trail in Pennsylvania, holding events in support of Trump, endorsing his petition, and disseminating theories about the 2020 elections.

America PAC also acquired about $3 million in October from associates of the powerful DeVos family, including $250,000 from ex-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who resigned following the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

These supplemental donations in October have enabled Musk's group to maintain their considerable outlays for canvassing and operational expenses in crucial battleground states, matching Kamala Harris' record-breaking fundraising and prodigious campaign spending.

CNN's David Wright graced this report with his contributions.

The absence of an announcement from the group on Wednesday raised eyebrows, as it coincided with the receipt of a missive from the Justice Department. The ongoing controversy surrounding Musk's giveaway has sparked discussions in the realm of politics, with concerns over potential violations of federal laws prohibiting payment for voter registrations.

