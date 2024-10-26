Elon Musk's frequent encounters with various heads of state, including presidents and prime ministers, as well as political contenders, highlight his expanding political clout.

Certain encounters have been widely broadcasted, like his visit to Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following backlash over a controversial anti-Semitic post he shared on X. Other interactions, such as his recent chat with Argentine President Javier Milei, are only revealed to the public through the billionaire's social media posts.

According to CNN's review of Musk's meetings, calls, and conversations with political figures worldwide since August 2021, topics of discussion varied from business prospects for Musk's companies to elections and policy issues such as trade, energy, education, and population management. Although some of these relationships with leaders date back further, during this period, Musk's transition from a renowned and influential global businessman to a crucial player in international politics has become increasingly apparent.

Taken as a whole, these interactions reveal Musk's growing influence. He is courted not only for his companies and their financial resources but also for his influence over the trajectory of conflicts through his Starlink satellite service, his views on artificial intelligence - the forefront of future technological advancements - and his impact on public opinion through his platform, X.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk has been in frequent contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian government officials since late 2022, primarily concerning Starlink. However, CNN has not independently confirmed these conversations and, as a result, they are not included in the analysis. Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN that the report is false, stating that Musk and Putin have only spoken once, during which the conversation took place before 2022. Musk's lawyer did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Musk's interactions with world leaders form a virtuous cycle: His prominent companies and substantial wealth provide him with access to those influential figures, whose support often contributes to the growth of his companies. In turn, these leaders' interest in Musk's business allows him to promote his other interests, such as population control and immigration policies.

Furthermore, in his adopted home, the United States, Musk has become a powerful political force. He has hosted livestream campaign events for presidential hopefuls like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., both of whom later withdrew from the race, as well as former President Donald Trump. Musk has since supported Trump financially and politically, attending and hosting rallies on his behalf and publicly criticizing his competitor, Vice President Kamala Harris, on X.

“He’s aiming to be a global influencer, and I guess he’s decided he needs to do more than just use X for that,” said James Lewis, director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While corporate leaders sometimes meet with government officials, Musk's level of political involvement is unusual for the CEO of a publicly traded company like Tesla, as well as the head of multiple private enterprises.

“What distinguishes it is the political component. Most CEOs steer clear of politics,” Lewis said. “They go to discuss the commercial aspects of their business or to lobby on a particular issue, but they don’t do politics like Musk does. His tone is political in everything he does.”

At least some of Musk's political relationships appear to have positively affected his companies. For instance, following his meeting with Brazil's then-President Jair Bolsonaro, Musk launched Starlink in the country, marking a significant expansion for the satellite business. In addition, Musk had conversations with Mexico's then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about a new Tesla manufacturing plant in Nuevo Leon, and eventually, the company received incentives from the state to build the facility. Musk also met with Chinese government officials shortly after Tesla announced plans to construct a new battery plant in Shanghai.

Several other world leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have also reached out to Musk to encourage Tesla investments in their countries.

CNN's analysis only includes meetings for which there is publicly available information. It's plausible that Musk has had additional secret meetings or calls with leaders.

“One might venture to say that he functions as his own lobbyist, globally,” said William Klepper, a professor of management at Columbia Business School who focuses on executive leadership. “However, with other people's money involved, moderation is necessary. When one ventures into such extremes, the impact on one's business can be significant.”

Musk has not shied away from indecisive comments. He has issued warnings about the fall of America if Democrats win the elections, promoted false conspiracy theories, and openly criticized public figures, including spreading misinformation about Vice President Kamala Harris on X. As a result, he has faced criticism for his antisemitic remarks and false claims about immigration, as well as for posting a Holocaust joke on X.

Recently, Musk's political stances have started affecting his businesses: Major brands withdrew their ads from X, causing a significant drop in its value. Additionally, SpaceX took legal action against a California regulatory body earlier this month, alleging it had impeded a bid to increase rocket launches due to Musk's controversial comments, claiming a breach of his freedom of speech. (The regulatory body didn't respond to the lawsuit.)

CNN's investigation indicates that Musk has been building influence among conservative world leaders, such as Modi, Bolsonaro, Milei, and Italy's Prime Minister Meloni.

Lewis commented, "He seems to get along better with them... These are leaders who are happy to meet with him, not everyone wants to meet with Elon Musk." It's like-minded individuals, he added, noting Musk's preference for meeting with leaders who appreciate his presence.

At a Brothers of Italy party gathering last year, Musk criticized "illegal immigration" and the "woke ideology" he claimed was spreading in the U.S., labeling it as evil and predicting it would affect Italy as well.

India's Modi, who recently secured a third consecutive term in office, utilized plans for electric vehicle growth, including discussions with Musk about a potential Tesla factory, as election talking points. However, an arranged meeting between the two in India was postponed this year, where Musk was supposed to announce the facility.

Musk has also met with Milei multiple times during his first year as Argentina's president, a time marked by widespread protests against the huge increase in poverty rates caused by austerity measures. Following a May meeting with Milei, Musk encouraged investment in Argentina in an X post. In another post, Musk praised Milei's efforts to revive Argentina's economy, stating, "Milei is bringing prosperity to Argentina." (Argentina is rich in lithium, a vital component in Tesla's car batteries.)

As he supports Trump's re-election campaign, Musk may be positioning himself for his most significant political role yet: a possible role in a future Trump administration. Musk and Trump have publicly discussed the possibility of Musk headed a new government efficiency commission, which Musk humorously nicknamed the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), a reference to his favorite meme and cryptocurrency.

Methodology: CNN's analysis is based on news reports, X posts, and press releases. It's plausible that other meetings or discussions have taken place, beyond what is publicly available. The titles of the positions mentioned correspond to their timeframes.

Elon Musk has expressed interest in discussing technological advancements with other leaders, as evidenced by his meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei to discuss artificial intelligence and tech-related investments. Additionally, Musk's tech company, SpaceX, has been in talks with various governments, such as China, about potential collaborations, showcasing the business and tech focus of these interactions.

Read also: