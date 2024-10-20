Elon Musk proposals a million-dollar incentive for endorsing the firearm liberties and open discourse legislation.

Elon Musk, the wealthy tech mogul, is now actively backing Donald Trump's re-election bid and is even incentivizing supporters with potential million-dollar rewards. Individuals who sign his online petition, defending parts of the US Constitution, stand a chance to become wealthy.

Musk announced at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania that he would give away $1 million daily to a lucky petition signer until the election in November. He didn't skip a beat, presenting a big check worth $1 million to an attendee on the spot.

The presumably delighted recipient was a man named John Dreher, as revealed by the event staff. Musk, who holds the title of the world's wealthiest person according to Forbes, congratulated Dreher with a nod to his shock and handed over the check, saying, "Here you go."

The petition mainly focuses on supporting the First and Second Amendments ensuring freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

The mastermind behind Tesla and SpaceX has shown strong favoritism towards Republican causes and has been vocal about his support for Trump this year.

Musk's Solo Crusade for Trump

Musk made his first solo appearance in support of Trump recently. Speaking at Ridley High School's auditorium in Folsom, a Philadelphia suburb in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, he inspired his audience to cast their votes and take advantage of early voting.

The richest man on the globe graced the auditorium for approximately 15 minutes, with a massive US flag as his backdrop. He addressed the audience before taking questions from the enthusiastic crowd, many donning "Make America Great Again" hats. The event aimed to encourage voters in this hotly contested battleground state, where both Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris are vying for victory.

The audience welcomed Musk with a loud applause as he entered the stage. Phones were raised to film the Tesla founder and CEO, with the crowd remaining cheerful during his speech and erupting in applause when he advocated for the preservation of the US Constitution. "Anyone who opposes these fundamental principles is fundamentally un-American, and to hell with them," Musk declared, reminders of his South African origin echoing behind his words. The crowd responded with thunderous cheers.

Musk's vocal support for Republican causes has not been limited to Trump's re-election bid. During a recent rally, he openly expressed his backing for numerous Republican causes.

Heralding the importance of the US Constitution, Musk asserted that anyone opposing its fundamental principles is "un-American" and should be met with strong condemnation. This statement resonated strongly with the crowd of predominantly Republican supporters.

