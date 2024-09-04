Elle Macpherson is encountering a significant backlash.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson, once known as "The Body," stunned when she revealed in an interview with "Australian Women's Weekly" that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago. At age 60, she disclosed that a tumor had been surgically removed. Medical professionals suggested conventional treatment, such as a mastectomy and chemotherapy, to lower the risk of cancer recurrence, but Macpherson opted against it.

Expressing her desire for personalized healing, Macpherson said, "There was no 'right' way, only the right way for me." Instead of relying on traditional medical solutions, she adopted a holistic approach, considering emotional and physical aspects. For eight months, she lived in a house, receiving holistic treatment under the guidance of a naturopathic doctor, a dentist, an osteopath, a chiropractor, and two therapists.

Currently, Macpherson is in remission and claims to feel healthier than ever. However, she did not provide specific details about her cancer's regression.

"Dangerously Misguided"

Macpherson's cancer management choices met with immediate controversy. Many X users expressed their disagreement with her approach, arguing that her alleged healing was due to a successful lumpectomy rather than holistic therapies.

One user commented, "This is dangerously misguided of Elle Macpherson. She's had the luck that the lumpectomy removed all cancer cells without spread. But to claim holistic therapy 'healed' cancer is incredibly insensitive."

Another user, currently battling breast cancer, shared, "Elle should show more consideration. Seeing people in oncology fighting for their lives ..."

Macpherson's choice to seek help from Andrew Wakefield, a controversial anti-vaccine advocate with a history of false claims, led to further criticism. Wakefield has been barred from practicing medicine.

Grim Outlook

Medical professionals strongly criticized Macpherson for promoting her unconventional treatment and warned against following her example. Breast cancer specialist Liz O'Riordan told the British "Daily Mail", "We know that breast cancer can recur 10, 20, or even 30 years later. Elle is still at the beginning of that."

O'Riordan highlighted decades of successful conventional medical treatment on hundreds of thousands of patients, stating, "We know it works. We know it's safe. We know what happens if it doesn't." Unlike Macpherson's approach, "there's no evidence that any of it works."

Cancer specialist Dr. Karol Sikora concurred with O'Riordan, stating, "I've seen patients who try this, but fighting cancer isn't simple. It invariably ends badly." Sikora advised that alternative therapies are beneficial but should always be used in conjunction with traditional methods. His prediction for Macpherson's outcome is grim: "There's a risk that the cancer will grow again in the breast, spread to the lymph nodes, under the armpit, and then reach the liver and lungs via the bloodstream. That's typically how breast cancer progresses."

Other individuals also expressed concern about Macpherson's decisions, urging her to consider the potential risks and consequences. One person argued, "While I understand her desire for alternative methods, she should be cautious and seek advice from reputable medical professionals." Another individual echoed this sentiment, saying, "It's important to approach cancer treatments with a balance of conventional and holistic approaches, considering the advice of qualified medical experts."

Read also: