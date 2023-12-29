Skip to content
Ella and Emil were popular first names in Thuringia in 2023

Every year, a name researcher publishes a ranking of the most popular first names for newborns. This year, there was a lot of movement in the top places in Thuringia - and a small homage to the Harry Potter stories.

In one classroom, trays are labeled with the students' first names. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ella and Emil were among the most popular first names for newborns in Thuringia in 2023. The two names lead the hit list presented on Friday by amateur name researcher Knud Bielefeld from Ahrensburg in Schleswig-Holstein. Among male babies, last year's frontrunners Matteo and Oskar took second and third place. The girls' names were Mia and Emma. In 2022, Emilia was the most popular girls' name - this year it landed in sixth place.

According to name researcher Knud Bielefeld, he recorded more than 280,000 birth registrations from clinics and registry offices across Germany for 2023. This corresponds to around 40 percent of all babies born in Germany. The analysis is based on sources from 412 cities, and there is a maternity clinic in 456 cities.

Hermine is the most popular first name in Thuringia

Following the top three names on the first name hit list for girls in Thuringia in 2023 are Leni, Hannah, Emilia, Frieda, Mathilda, Clara, Charlotte. For boys, the names are Finn, Karl, Theo, Henry, Lio, Liam and Levi. The names Alma, Arno, Richard, Rudi and Zoey were also relatively common in the Free State. Hermione, a name from the Harry Potter stories, was also given significantly more often in Thuringia than in other federal states.

In the nationwide first name statistics, the most common first names for girls born in 2023 are Emilia, Emma, Sophia, Hannah, Mia, Ella, Mila, Lina, Lia and Leni. For boys, it is Noah, Matteo, Elias, Leon, Paul, Theo, Luca, Finn, Liam and Emil.

Bielefeld has been publishing the rankings of first names since 2006. The Gesellschaft für Deutsche Sprache also publishes similar statistics - albeit with around 90 percent of all data from the registry offices, according to its own information.

