Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon on ‘very difficult day’ after Russian attacks kill over 30 people in Ukraine

After a dominant 6-2 6-1 win, an emotional Svitolina struggled to get through her on-court interview after the match.

The 29-year-old received a rousing round of applause from the crowd on Court 2 as she tried to compose herself.

“It was a good performance from my side today and it’s a very difficult day today for Ukrainian people,” Svitolina said while fightback back tears.

“So it was not easy to focus on the match today and since the morning it’s very difficult to read the news and just to go onto the court is extremely tough, so I’m happy that I could play today and get a win.

“Thank you for the support.”

This is a developing story.

