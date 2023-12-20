War in Gaza - "Elimination of Hamas": Netanyahu reaffirms Israel's goals and rejects ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected an early end to the fighting against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "We will continue the war until the end. It will continue until Hamas is eliminated - until victory," Netanyahu said in a video message on Wednesday. "Anyone who believes that we will stop is far from reality." Israel would not give up until all goals had been achieved. These are "the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the elimination of the threat from the Gaza Strip".

Netanyahu emphasized once again that all Hamas terrorists, "from the first to the last, are doomed to die". Israel was attacking Hamas and its accomplices "near and far". They had only two options: "Surrender or die", Netanyahu continued.

Israel fights Hamas in Gaza

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel on October 7. Israel responded with massive air strikes and began a ground offensive at the end of October. In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal area, Israel has recently come under increasing international pressure.

According to media reports, talks are currently underway in the background regarding a further ceasefire mediated by Qatar. According to the Hamas health authority in the Gaza Strip, almost 20,000 Palestinians have already lost their lives as a result of the fighting.

