"Elimination is the objective": Georia county intends to sue BioLab following the chemical plant fire that disrupted the lives of countless residents.

Now, Rockdale County is attempting to expel BioLab from its location in Conyers, located approximately 25 miles east of Atlanta. Their reason is that they don't wish to endure another potential environmental catastrophe caused by the corporation, which manufactures pool and spa water sanitization products.

Commissioner Sherri Washington from Rockdale County declared, during a meeting on Monday, that they can no longer tolerate a corporation affecting their present and future physical and mental well-being, as well as their overall life quality.

Rockdale County authorities plan to file a federal lawsuit this week, seeking reparations for the county and impacted residents, according to attorney Shayna Sacks. Additionally, they seek to close down BioLab permanently in Rockdale County, as mentioned by Washington.

The lawsuit's details are still being finalized, with the complaint set to be filed "later this week," according to Sacks. The primary focus will be on BioLab and its parent company, KIK Consumer Products, and holding them accountable for any negligence or misconduct uncovered.

BioLab has responded to the expected lawsuit, noting the company's efforts to resolve the issue and desire to collaborate with Rockdale County constructively. In an email to CNN, a representative for BioLab stated that "We have not seen the complaint yet and it would be inappropriate for us to comment, other than to say that we would prefer to work constructively with the County."

After collaborating with the County and other parties, BioLab successfully completed emergency response operations at its Conyers facility while prioritizing public health and safety. Furthermore, it worked diligently to establish support resources for community members and intended to compensate impacted residents and business owners.

Why the chemical plumes traveled for miles

At around 5 a.m. on September 29, a malfunctioning sprinkler at the BioLab plant released water and came into contact with a water-reactive chemical, producing a plume, as reported by Rockdale County officials.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze, but it rekindled hours later as per Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett's statement. The fire was eventually extinguished around 4 p.m., according to Rockdale County Fire and Rescue Chief Marian McDaniel. However, the roof subsequently collapsed.

KIK Consumer Products declared that no injuries were reported at the plant. Nonetheless, approximately 17,000 residents were required to evacuate due to potentially harmful chlorine in the air.

Although the blaze was doused the following day, a chemical fog affected communities over 12 miles away, necessitating a shelter-in-place advisory for 90,000 people in Rockdale County.

Fire Chief McDaniel warned about "off-gassing," which refers to the release of gas into the atmosphere by a material.

"There is nothing that we can do or will be done to make this product any worse than it already is," McDaniel said. "It is off-gassing, but once we can remove it from the building, from the water source, in a secured area, then we will see a better reduction of the clouds and smoke."

For days, shifting winds blew the chemical fog between various cities, including parts of Atlanta.

The chemicals released into the atmosphere

Air quality tests conducted by state and federal organizations "uncovered the harmful irritant chlorine" emanating from the facility, according to Rockdale County officials on the day following the explosion.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to chlorine can cause eye, nose, and mouth irritation, as well as coughing, choking, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness.

After 24 hours of monitoring, Environmental Protection Agency readings showed average levels. The EPA also discovered chloramine and chlorine compounds in the air, according to Rockdale County.

"Smoke containing chlorine compounds can cause various symptoms, including eye and airway irritation, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, a scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, headaches, running nose, or watery eyes," the county warned.

"People with heart disease may experience chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath, or exhaustion. People with lung disease may not be able to breathe as deeply or as vigorously as usual, and they may experience symptoms such as coughing, phlegm, chest discomfort, wheezing, and shortness of breath."

As for the water, "Rockdale County's drinking water remains safe," officials stated. "Water samples are being tested three times daily, and all results have returned safe levels."

Moreover, the county stated that streams flowing downstream from the BioLab facility do not affect the drinking water source area.

BioLab has taken numerous steps to assist residents and mitigate the blast's impact, such as launching a 24/7 call center for claim assistance and reimbursement requests; opening an in-person community assistance center and appointing a community liaison; and setting up a debris removal service that has completed more than a hundred exemption requests on private properties.

Students return to school after a 3-week absence

Rockdale County Public Schools students finally returned to classrooms this week, three weeks after the chemical fire prompted the district's 15,000 students to switch to virtual learning.

Superintendent Terry Oatts stated in a Thursday announcement announcing the reopening of schools, "To prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff, it was necessary to activate our independent and virtual learning protocol while continually monitoring the environmental impact of the BioLab incident and cleanup efforts, in consultation with local authorities."

The news dropped on the very day Rockdale County decided to scrap its nightly stay-at-home guidance.

"It's been reported that advancements have been made in the BioLab location's decontamination process. Authorities have mentioned the absence of noticeable plumes and no notable surges in readings for the last 72 hours," Oatts mentioned on Thursday. "We'll carry on observing the BioLab site's cleanup process and will modify outdoor activities, bus routes, and other operations if necessary."

