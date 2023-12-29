Several injured - Eleven-year-old daughter of mother killed after truck accident in Passau also dies

Following the suspected truck accident in Passau, Lower Bavaria, an eleven-year-old girl has also succumbed to her serious injuries. This was announced by the responsible police headquarters on Friday afternoon. The 37-year-old mother had previously died as a result of the accident. Her eight-year-old son was taken to hospital with injuries, as were two women aged 70 and 45.

As reported, at around 9.50 a.m. on Friday morning, a truck left the carriageway of Bahnhofstrasse in Passau city center and hit a group of people on the footpath before coming to a halt against a wall. "We firmly believe it was a traffic accident," said a police spokesperson after the incident - countering speculation on social media about an alleged terrorist attack. The exact course of the accident and the reason for the car leaving the road are now the subject of the investigation. The public prosecutor's office and an expert have been called in.

Dismay after truck accident in Passau

The 63-year-old truck driver has since been able to leave hospital and has been taken into custody by the police, according to reports.

The incident in the center of the city of 50,000 inhabitants had triggered a large-scale operation by police and emergency services, and the surrounding area was cordoned off. Several rescue helicopters were deployed.

The Lord Mayor of Passau, Jürgen Dupper, reacted to the accident and its consequences with deep sadness: "In events like this, all our sympathy goes out to the people affected and their families," wrote the SPD politician. "This accident marks the worst possible end to the year 2023."

