Leisure time - Eleven million passengers on the Black Forest Railway in 2023

Deutsche Bahn (DB) has finally overcome the coronavirus pandemic on the Black Forest Railway between Karlsruhe and Constance. In its anniversary year, DB Regio transported around eleven million passengers on the popular tourist route, reaching the level of 2019, a spokeswoman told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "2023 was a strong year for travel on the Black Forest Railway," she said.

The rail link from the Rhine plain to Lake Constance, which is full of bends and tunnels, celebrated its 150th anniversary last year. According to DB Regio, the route with spectacular views of fir forests, valleys and farms was officially opened to traffic on November 10, 1873.

To mark the anniversary, ICE trains with tilting technology were running for the first time in the summer months, but only on certain days. From Hamburg to Lake Constance without changing trains - that was the motto. According to Deutsche Bahn, demand from users was in line with expectations - figures for the ICE remained undisclosed for competitive reasons.

According to Deutsche Bahn, ICE trains were temporarily available for the route due to construction elsewhere in Germany. "We used them for the tourist offer and extended individual journeys from Hamburg beyond Karlsruhe to Constance," the spokesperson summarized. According to previous railroad information, it has not yet been decided what will happen in 2024.

There was also construction work in the anniversary year, for which the railroad invested around 30 million euros. Rails, sleepers and ballast were renewed between St. Georgen (Black Forest-Baar district) and Villingen-Schwenningen in the spring.

In a pilot project, DB Regio tested bodycams on the line in order to curb attacks against employees. "The feedback has been very positive across the board." The portable video cameras for train attendants have defused conflict situations, according to Deutsche Bahn. The cameras are now also being tested in Bavaria and other regions.

DB Regio on the Black Forest Railway

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de