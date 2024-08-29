Skip to content
Eleven million euros allocated for addressing flood-related damages

The winter flood posed a formidable challenge to the Kelbra Dam and the dikes on the Helme, resulting in substantial damage. Consequently, additional funds are being allocated for the necessary repairs.

Heavy flooding originating from the Helme river has resulted in harm to various flood defenses, alongside other impacts.

Saxony-Anhalt is setting aside ten million euros this year to address the flooding damages endured during the winter. As stated by Environment Minister Armin Willingmann (SPD), "To rectify all the damage and to prepare for potential future floods, we'll require additional financing in the impending years." The State Parliament's Finance Committee had previously granted approval for the overspending. The aim is to restore damaged flood prevention infrastructure.

Reportedly, weirs, pumping stations, indicators, and dikes have been impacted. Urgent repairs are necessary. According to the state agency for flood prevention and water management, as well as the reservoir operation, the total damage to these protective facilities due to the winter flood is approximately forty million euros.

The flooding damages in Saxony-Anhalt mainly affected the environment, notably the water bodies and surrounding land. To effectively address these environmental concerns and ensure future flood resilience, further financing beyond this year's ten million euros will be necessary.

