Eleven injured in apartment fire in Trier

Eleven people have been injured in a fire in an apartment building in Trier. The emergency services were called out to a fire in a first floor apartment on Saturday evening, the fire department said. The resident of the apartment was rescued from the premises and taken to hospital with moderate...

Eleven people have been injured in a fire in an apartment building in Trier. The emergency services were called out to a fire in a first floor apartment on Saturday evening, the fire department said. The resident of the apartment was rescued from the premises and taken to hospital with moderate smoke inhalation. Ten other residents of the house, who had brought themselves to safety, reportedly suffered mild smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire initially remained unclear.

