Eleven and a half years in prison for massive violence against roommates in fitters' accommodation

The 37-year-old was accused of stepping on, punching, and throwing furniture at his sleeping roommate and a separately pursued man in August 2021 to "live out their aggressive violence fantasies," as stated by the prosecution. The victim sustained three rib fractures, a wound, and hematomas as a result.

The following day, the 38-year-old intentionally knocked the victim unconscious and, when he regained consciousness, ordered him to wipe up his own blood and take a shower. In the bathroom, the 38-year-old allegedly assaulted the victim again, causing him to fall through the shower cabin's glass wall. The 38-year-old reportedly watched and "psychologically supported" these acts of violence.

The victim suffered head and body lacerations, multiple bone fractures, and life-threatening injuries. The accused left the victim believing he was already dead or would soon die.

The accused were sentenced to seven years and ten months and ten months in prison, respectively, in 2022. The defendant's appeal was rejected, but the prosecution's was accepted. The Federal Court of Justice partially overturned the judgment.

The public prosecutor's office in Hamburg pressed charges against both individuals for their roles in the incidents. The detained individuals spent several years in separate prison cells, awaiting their trial. During the trial, the court spokeswoman announced the eleven and a half-year sentence for one of the defendants, citing the severe bodily injuries caused by the violence. The victim lived in a fitters' accommodation, sharing a room with his attacker before the incidents occurred.

