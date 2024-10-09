Elevated apprehensions about assaults and criminal activities in Germany have significantly increased

As per Ipsos' findings, the apprehension of attacks has noticeably skyrocketed in Germany over the past year, climbing from a mere 4% to an unsettling 20%. Furthermore, the survey published on Wednesday revealed that worries about extremism have likewise increased, climbing from 14% to 20% within the same timeframe.

If we look beyond Germany, it appears that fear of attacks is most prevalent in Israel, where 50% of the population lives in constant fear. Israel, a nation plagued by such violent occurrences and ongoing conflicts with radical Islamic militias, tops the chart in this regard. In comparison, Germany sits in second place, with France taking the lead in concerns related to extremism, at an alarming 23%.

Interestingly, the concern over crime also witnessed a substantial jump, growing by 13 percentage points to reach 37%. In August and September, crime and violence-related fears topped the list of concerns for the first time ever. Immigration issues came in second place, with 33% expressing worries, followed by concerns about poverty and social inequality (26%), and inflation (23%).

Despite the decrease in fear of attacks in France from 28% to 23%, a significant number of French citizens still live in fear. This fear could be attributed to the heightened sense of insecurity resulting from various social issues.

The escalating fear of attacks and extremism has led to increased precautionary measures and heightened security measures worldwide, including in Germany.

