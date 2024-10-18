Elena Miras faces the challenge of participating in the "Big Brother Celebrity" series

It's been rumored, yep, in a container situated in Cologne, some inmates are currently battling it out in "Celebrity Big Brother". One of the contestants is famous reality TV personality, Elena Miras. However, she won't be returning to the show following a medical issue. The 32-year-old had to leave the container on Friday morning due to health concerns, as per Sat.1, the show's broadcaster.

After departing the container, Miras received immediate medical attention in the speaking room, according to the statement. There's a silver lining, though, she's reportedly doing fine. Unfortunately, due to "Big Brother's duty of care", she wasn't allowed to re-enter the container.

This means Elena Miras is out of the competition. The current container residents have been informed about the situation.

Reconnecting with Mike Heiter

Elena Miras was the latest contestant to join "Celebrity Big Brother", just like she was in "Legends Jungle Camp" back in August. There, she reunited with her ex and the father of her daughter, Mike Heiter, and his new girlfriend, Leyla Lahouar. They made history as the first couple on "Celebrity Big Brother".

Following the exit of her container friend, Cecilia Asoro, Miras hinted at losing her motivation. "I'm fed up with these people," she expressed in the show on Thursday evening. Looking back at Asoro's departure the previous day, she added, "I feel quite lonely now. She was my partner in here."

Elena Miras first gained fame in the reality TV show "Love Island" in 2017, which she won. After the show, she and Mike Heiter started a relationship. Since then, she's participated in various formats such as "The Summer House of the Stars" (2019), "I'm a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here!" (2020), and "Battle of the Reality Stars" (2022). Most recently, Miras, known for her impulsive personality, was on RTL's "I'm a Celebrity - Showdown of the Jungle Legends" this summer.

Despite Elena Miras's departure from "Celebrity Big Brother" due to health concerns, her ex and father of her daughter, Mike Heiter, might still be watching her journey on the show. Regrettably, "Big Brother's duty of care" prevented Miras from re-entering the container, affecting her participation in the competition.

