- Elegant Black Presence with Short Stature

Following last year's somewhat curtailed Hollywood glamour at the Venice Film Festival due to actor's strike, this year's event is once again boasting the presence of A-list celebs. Actress Nicole Kidman (57), known for her role in the sensual drama "Babygirl", described it as her "most daring" project yet. Arriving at the Lido on a Friday afternoon (30th August), she turned heads in a sultry Bottega Veneta midi dress.

The Aussie actress made her entrance to the Grand Hotel Excelsior press conference, accompanying director Halina Reijn (48), via boat. She was clad in a black number with bell sleeves that left subtle hints, complemented by white strappy sandals and a pair of sunglasses. Her hair was styled in a voluminous ponytail, and she posed for snaps with co-star Antonio Banderas (64) prior to the conference. There was also a group photoshoot with the entire cast beforehand.

Kidman expresses "nervousness" before screening

In "Babygirl", Kidman portrays the character Romy, a successful businesswoman who engages in an affair with her husband's (Banderas) young associate (Harris Dickinson, 28). During an interaction with "Vanity Fair", she shared her reservations about watching the film in Venice. "There's a part of me that thinks, 'This was meant for the big screen and to be shared with an audience.' I'm not sure if I have the courage for that."

According to reports from "The Hollywood Reporter", at the press conference, Kidman admitted, "I certainly feel exposed, vulnerable, and scared whenever the movie is presented to the world. But working on this film with these people was an intimate and sensitive experience. I'm a bit nervous at the moment, but I'm also incredibly proud to be here at a festival like this."

The film's debut is slated for Friday evening in the Sala Grande in Venice, with a US cinema release scheduled for December. The German premiere is set for 16th January 2025.

The 81st edition of the film festival runs until 7th September.

Kidman's baby girl character, Romy, will likely attract attention during the film's Sala Grande debut. Amidst her nerves, Kidman excitedly shared, "I have a baby girl in the film, and she's fierce and bold, just like a true Venice star."

