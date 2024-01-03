Electricity grid fees rise by 25 percent

Everything is still getting more expensive. Electricity is no exception. This is also due to the fact that grid fees will rise in the new year. This is because the German government has abolished the subsidy. Energy is likely to become more expensive again for consumers.

It was hoped that sharply rising energy costs would be a thing of the past. However, the picture is now looking gloomy again. Leonard Birnbaum, head of the energy company Eon, believes that the reasons for energy possibly becoming more expensive again include the increase in VAT on gas and the end of the price brakes. However, the abolition of the curb on grid charges by transmission system operators is also having an impact on the price of electricity.

To make matters worse, households will have to pay significantly higher grid fees for electricity this year than expected. The reason for this is the loss of the state subsidy of 5.5 billion euros for transmission grid fees. The result is an increase in electricity grid fees for private customers of around 25 percent. A three-person household with an electricity consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) will have to pay an average of €103 more than last year. This is the result of an analysis by the comparison portal Verivox based on grid operator data.

The distribution grid operators had already published their provisional electricity grid fees for 2024 in October 2023. On the basis of this data, an average increase of 11% emerged, which would have meant additional costs of around €48 for a three-person household.

Grid fees more than doubled for 2024

These increases were subject to the proviso that the German government would subsidize the costs of the transmission grids upstream of the distribution grids. However, this subsidy was canceled in the course of the budget crisis, which is why the transmission system operators more than doubled their grid fees for 2024. The distribution grid operators are now passing these higher costs on to households.

However, grid fees are not rising at the same rate everywhere. Consumers in Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia in particular must expect high additional costs. According to Verivox, a typical family here will be charged €122 gross more. Grid fees are also rising sharply in Bavaria (+€120), Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland (+€117 in each case).

Whether the higher electricity grid fees actually lead to rising electricity prices depends on the respective electricity supplier. The price differences between the tariffs are currently greater than ever. A typical family pays an average of 1758 euros a year for electricity on the local basic supply tariff. The cheapest tariff with a price guarantee is only 1028 euros - a potential saving of 730 euros.

