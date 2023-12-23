Energy expert - Electricity and gas customers should consider changing supplier

The consumer advice centers are advising electricity and gas customers to consider switching providers due to the additional costs announced for 2024. "Consumers should definitely check a tariff portal to see how much they could save by switching," said Christina Wallraf, energy expert at the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center, to the German Press Agency.

The price brakes for electricity and gas, which cap the price for a large proportion of consumption above a certain level, expire at the end of the year. Grid charges for electricity will also rise. For gas, the CO2 levy increases at the beginning of the year. In addition, the VAT reduction for gas will be abolished on March 1. Natural gas will be taxed at 19 percent instead of seven percent. The wholesale prices for electricity and gas, which have fallen again in the meantime, provide some compensation. Many suppliers have therefore announced a price reduction at the turn of the year.

"Households should take a look: How much am I paying at the moment? What notice period do I have? How long is my contract still running for?" said Wallraf. Anyone who is satisfied with their current provider can also enquire about other tariffs there and switch to a cheaper tariff if necessary.

For new contracts, the consumer advice center recommends a term of 12 months. "That's a good middle ground between planning security and flexibility," says the expert. With bonus tariffs, consumers should look at the conditions under which the bonus is paid out. Consumers should also make sure that they don't end up with a dubious provider. Households could do an internet search to find out whether there have been problems with a provider in the past.

