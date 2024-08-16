Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsFire

Electric scooter battery explodes - fire in apartment building

In the basement of an apartment building in Oldenburg, the battery of an e-scooter exploded. Shortly afterwards, the fire department arrived.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
In the basement of an apartment building in Oldenburg, a fire occurred after an explosion of an...
In the basement of an apartment building in Oldenburg, a fire occurred after an explosion of an E-scooter battery.

- Electric scooter battery explodes - fire in apartment building

In the basement of a multi-family home in Oldenburg, an e-scooter battery exploded and caused a fire. As of current knowledge, four people suffered from smoke inhalation due to the smoke on late Thursday evening, as the police reported. The fire department extinguished the fire. The cause of the battery explosion and the extent of the damage were initially unclear.

The intense heat from the fire spread to adjacent areas, causing concern among residents. Fortunately, the quick response of the fire department prevented the fire from spreading further and causing more damage.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public