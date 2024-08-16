- Electric scooter battery explodes - fire in apartment building

In the basement of a multi-family home in Oldenburg, an e-scooter battery exploded and caused a fire. As of current knowledge, four people suffered from smoke inhalation due to the smoke on late Thursday evening, as the police reported. The fire department extinguished the fire. The cause of the battery explosion and the extent of the damage were initially unclear.

The intense heat from the fire spread to adjacent areas, causing concern among residents. Fortunately, the quick response of the fire department prevented the fire from spreading further and causing more damage.

