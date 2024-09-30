Electric Opel Mokka model has the capability of covering substantial travel distances.

Starting with a power boost for the Opel Mokka's electric version, customers now get more range. ntv.de had a go in the chic Rüsselsheimer.

Opel has decided to spice things up when revealing their latest creation - the Mokka Electric isn't brand new, but it certainly got an upgrade. Specifically, the electric variant of the compact SUV saw its power increase (from 136 to 156 PS) just like other E-drive models in the Stellantis group.

But what truly sets the Mokka apart is the battery enhancement. With a capacity of 54 kWh, the battery can now hold more juice than before (previously 51 kWh), while its energy consumption drops by approximately 0.5 kWh/100 km to 15.2 kWh (WLTP). This translates to a nominal WLTP range increasing from 336 to 406 kilometers. However, does this bump in stats translate to real-world performance?

Going the Extra Mile

Clearly, the Mokka isn't meant for long-haul journeys. Yet, Opel didn't want to rule out the possibility and entered it in the ED1000 rally. The 1.6-ton Mokka had to cover over 1000 kilometers in a day. Given its small battery capacity, it's no wonder this wasn't a vehicle geared for such distance, but Opel decided to test its mettle.

The adventure begins with the Rüsselsheimer fully charged in Düsseldorf. Then, it goes to Brussels, heads towards the Dutch coast, stops for a lunch break, and finally returns to its starting point. With a battery of 54 kWh, covering a whopping 1006 kilometers might seem impossible. But the little Mokka pressed on.

Charging was part and parcel of the journey, which lasted 80 minutes in total, across four stops. Given the specifications of the Mokka, Opel adjusted user expectations accordingly. The vehicle's charging capabilities aren't optimized for rapid charging, relying on a standard 400-volt system. Moreover, the power limit for charging decreases with the battery's capacity, which is why larger batteries charge faster.

A Fair Trade-off

Though the so-called "Mokka Long Range" with the revamped battery-motor unit isn't exactly cheap (priced at €44,720), Opel compensates for this with its extensive list of features. Our Mokka test model had a keyless locking system and adaptive cruise control. This high-tech suite automatically takes care of acceleration and deceleration according to traffic conditions up to full stop. It's a fantastic perk for the tech-savvy.

However, high-end features might not appeal to those mindful of their budget, who can opt for traditional powertrains. The entry-level Mokka starts at just €28,565. Although it's understandable that Opel wants to cater to a variety of customer needs, it is somewhat contradictory to have the most expensive and least affordable option.

The Mokka possesses numerous strengths. First, its seats offer impressive comfort for a compact SUV. Secondly, its relatively spacious interior is commendable, although space is a bit scant in the rear. Last, its age within the Opel family is noticeable, as USB-C ports are nowhere to be found.

Despite being slightly outdated, the Mokka exudes modern vibes. Its front facade boasts the trendy "Vizor" design, the distinctive black grille mask. The rear sports sleek LED taillights, enhancing its cool, sporty look. The optional two-tone paint job (finished with a black contrast roof) adds a touch of flair. Even in this long-distance test, the electric version of the Mokka performed admirably, proving it's not just for city trips.

