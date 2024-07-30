Electoral court ruling: Ampel politicians see reform core confirmed

Similar statements also came from the SPD and Greens: The reduction of the German Bundestag to 630 members is "accomplished and constitutional," declared the deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese. "With this, we as the government coalition have achieved something that a 16-year Union-led government failed to do, particularly due to the CSU's refusal."

The parliamentary manager of the Greens, Till Steffen, also spoke of a "great success" that was "achieved despite the fierce resistance of the CSU." "We have clarity in time for the next Bundestag election. This decision creates stability for the electoral system."

The traffic light representatives welcomed the fact that the Federal Constitutional Court has declared the so-called second-vote coverage constitutional. This involves a change that means direct mandates in constituencies must be backed by a sufficient number of second votes for the parties in the future. This could lead to some direct candidates no longer being represented in the Bundestag, even if they win in their constituency.

However, the judges in Karlsruhe rejected the planned abolition of the basic mandate clause. This allows parties that do not reach the five percent hurdle nationwide to enter the Bundestag according to their second vote share, provided they win at least three direct mandates.

SPD representative Wiese regretted this decision. "Here, in our view, there could certainly have been other alternatives," he explained. "We will find a fair and just solution based on the criteria found by the court."

The FDP politician Kuhle welcomed the fact that there is now "necessary clarity" on the long-disputed issue. Green parliamentary manager Steffen called for the issue to be "re-examined in peace." He advised against "hasty decisions before the next Bundestag election."

According to information from the traffic light coalition, the court decision in principle does not require a renewed legal change for the basic mandate clause to be effective again. It is already valid due to the court ruling.

The FDP parliamentary group also celebrated the court's decision, viewing it as a step towards "clarity and certainty" on the issue. After the ruling, FDP politician Robert Habeck emphasized the need for "consensus and cooperation" in implementing the changes.

Read also: