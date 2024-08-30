- Electoral authority representative discloses approximately 358,000 ballot paper requests.

For the upcoming Sundays local election in Thuringia, over one-fifth of eligible voters have previously requested mail-in ballots - way more than half a decade ago. With just three days left before the polls, approximately 358,000 voters had requested mail-in voting materials, as reported by the election commissioner in Erfurt. This equates to around 21.7% of Thuringia's eligible voters, compared to 13.2% at the same stage in 2019.

By Wednesday evening, around 294,000 of the requested mail-in ballots had been returned to the local authorities or deposited there. The highest enthusiasm for mail-in voting thus far has been observed in Jena's two electoral districts, with 36.2% and 31.8%, while the least interest can be found in Altenburger Land I (15.5%) and Sömmerda II (16.1%).

The state election commissioner suggests that any eligible voter who still wants to cast their vote through a mail-in ballot for the local election should now pick up the mail-in voting materials directly from the local authorities and fill them out right away.

