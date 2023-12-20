Elections started in Democratic Republic of Congo

The head of the UN peacekeeping force in Congo (Monusco), Bintou Keita, had reported an "escalation of violence, vandalism and destruction of campaign material as well as hate speech" in the run-up to the election campaign. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the poorest countries in the world despite its rich natural resources, with two thirds of the population living below the poverty line. Armed rebel groups have been active in the east of the country for decades.

President Tshisekedi, who has been in power since 2019, has an excellent chance of being re-elected in the face of a divided opposition. In addition to the 60-year-old, 18 candidates are running for president. Tshisekedi' s biggest challenger is probably the wealthy businessman and former governor of the mining province of Katanga, Moïse Katumbi. The election results are not expected to be announced for several days.

Source: www.stern.de