Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsfelix tshisekedielectionswestern europemore democraticrepublicstartedpresidential electionre-electioninun-peace forcecongo

Elections started in Democratic Republic of Congo

Presidential elections have begun in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in which incumbent Felix Tshisekedi is expected to be re-elected. The first polling stations opened on Wednesday in the east of the country, which covers two time zones. In addition to the presidential elections,...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
President Felix Tshisekedi.aussiedlerbote.de
President Felix Tshisekedi.aussiedlerbote.de

Elections started in Democratic Republic of Congo

The head of the UN peacekeeping force in Congo (Monusco), Bintou Keita, had reported an "escalation of violence, vandalism and destruction of campaign material as well as hate speech" in the run-up to the election campaign. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the poorest countries in the world despite its rich natural resources, with two thirds of the population living below the poverty line. Armed rebel groups have been active in the east of the country for decades.

President Tshisekedi, who has been in power since 2019, has an excellent chance of being re-elected in the face of a divided opposition. In addition to the 60-year-old, 18 candidates are running for president. Tshisekedi' s biggest challenger is probably the wealthy businessman and former governor of the mining province of Katanga, Moïse Katumbi. The election results are not expected to be announced for several days.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Die in der Studie verwendeten Kraken wurden vom Meeresboden rund um die Antarktis gesammelt..aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Octopus DNA may predict future sea level rise

Study of octopus DNA may solve a lingering mystery about when the rapidly melting West Antarctic ice sheet last collapsed and reveal valuable information about how much sea levels may rise in the future under a warming climate .

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public