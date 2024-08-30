Skip to content
Elderly man, aged 76, experiences minor injuries following collision with a truck.

A vehicle, specifically a truck, collides with a female pedestrian. Fortunately, the woman's life is spared due to a timely alert from an onlooker regarding the accident.

Emergency medical services transferred the 76-year-old individual to a healthcare facility.
Emergency medical services transferred the 76-year-old individual to a healthcare facility. (Historic photograph)

An elderly, 76-year-old person was involved in an accident with a truck in Kassel, resulting in minor injuries. As per the authorities, the individual was moments away from getting run over due to the prompt intervention of a bystander. On a Thursday morning, this individual attempted to cross a street using a walker.

Apparently, the elderly person was missed by a 28-year-old truck driver, causing a collision, which led to minor injuries. The truck driver became aware of the unfortunate situation when a 22-year-old woman screamed, alerting him to the elderly person lying under his vehicle. As a result, he promptly halted his truck.

The collision with the truck resulted in an accident for the elderly person, fortunately causing only minor injuries. Upon realizing the situation, the truck driver swiftly stopped his vehicle to avoid any further harm.

