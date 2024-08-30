- Elderly man, aged 76, experiences minor injuries following collision with a truck.

An elderly, 76-year-old person was involved in an accident with a truck in Kassel, resulting in minor injuries. As per the authorities, the individual was moments away from getting run over due to the prompt intervention of a bystander. On a Thursday morning, this individual attempted to cross a street using a walker.

Apparently, the elderly person was missed by a 28-year-old truck driver, causing a collision, which led to minor injuries. The truck driver became aware of the unfortunate situation when a 22-year-old woman screamed, alerting him to the elderly person lying under his vehicle. As a result, he promptly halted his truck.

The collision with the truck resulted in an accident for the elderly person, fortunately causing only minor injuries. Upon realizing the situation, the truck driver swiftly stopped his vehicle to avoid any further harm.

Read also: