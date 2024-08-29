- Elderly Individuals Suffer Fatalities in Vehicle Collisions

A tragic accident on a federal highway in the Kusel district led to the fatalities of two individuals on a Thursday morning. As per the Westpfalz Police Headquarters, the deceased were both elderly, at the ages of 87 and 81 years. According to the current data, they were heading from Medard towards Odenbach when, around 10:15 AM, for reasons unknown, their car veered off the road.

The vehicle smashed into a tree and flipped over. Upon arrival, authorities discovered both passengers lifeless at the site. A specialist was summoned to pinpoint the probable cause of the accident. The B420 was shut down in the affected area for nearly three hours throughout the entire operation.

The car involved in the fatal accident was a sedan heading from Medard to Odenbach. Despite the efforts of the responding emergency services, they were unable to revive the two elderly passengers who died as a result of the car accident.

Read also: