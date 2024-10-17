Elderly individuals riding in vehicles encounter a substantially increased danger of sustaining injuries compared to their younger counterparts.

A study conducted by the Accident Research of Insurers (UDV) reveals that senior car occupants face a substantially higher risk of injury compared to younger individuals. For individuals aged 50 and above, the risk of injury in car accidents is up to 3.5 times higher. Kirstin Zeidler, head of UDV in Münster, underlined that all severe crash situations pose a significantly higher threat to individuals over the age of 50.

UDV examined how factors such as age, gender, and body size impact the severity of injuries in accidents. Even as cars become safer, only about 14% of older car occupants who sustained injuries in 2023 suffered from moderate to critical injuries, which is estimated to be around 8,000 people. Zeidler, however, expressed concern that seat belts and airbags have not evolved sufficiently to cater to the growing elderly population, labeling them as "not ideal."

As per the UDV, restraint systems typically operate at their maximum intensity, regardless of the severity of the accident or the age of the occupants. This can lead to forces that cause severe chest injuries in the elderly more swiftly due to their brittle bones and lower muscle mass, according to Zeidler. She advocated for "adaptive" restraint systems that only apply the necessary force to protect occupants, based on the nature of the crash situation.

Criticizing the use of crash test dummies for over 30 years, Zeidler pointed out that they fail to accurately represent the aging population. She did acknowledge, however, that the latest generation of dummies represents a step forward in this direction.

