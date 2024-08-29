- Elderly individual uncovers suspected scam - duo detained

A pensioner in Baar-Ebenhausen thwarted a scam, leading to the arrest of two suspects by the police in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm. The two women, as per the authorities, aimed to obtain gold from the 78-year-old pensioner after a bogus "emergency call," as detailed by the police.

In a familiar scammer tactic, a fake cop had reportedly informed the pensioner earlier that his daughter was required to pay a bond to avoid jail time due to a lethal car accident. The cunning 78-year-old identified the deception and cooperated with the demands, as described by the police.

The staged money handover on the pensioner's property resulted in the initial capture of a 43-year-old woman by the police. A 46-year-old woman, who was allegedly waiting in a car, attempted to escape but was subsequently apprehended during a pursuit. It remains uncertain if these women have previously succeeded with this scam, according to a police spokesperson.

The area around Ingolstadt has seen an upsurge in such "emergency calls" recently. The police received 16 reports of such fraudulent calls alone on a single day.

The two suspects, who were apprehended, were allegedly planning to target pensioners in Bavaria, as the area around Ingolstadt has seen an increase in such scams. The scam involved a bogus "emergency call" and a request for gold, similar to the incident in Baar-Ebenhausen.

Read also: